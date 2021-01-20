Kingston Announces Exciting New Year Offers on DRAM and SSD Products

Kingston Technology, a leader of memory products and technology solutions, announced a compelling promotion offer for all loyal customers. Now consumers looking for an upgrade can avail drool-worthy offers and get assured prizes as well as an opportunity to participate in an exciting lucky draw. 2021 will certainly start with a bang as the lucky draw will offer a combination of prizes like high-end mobile phones, Kingston DT Exodia 32GB USB Drive, shopping vouchers to get access to more quality products, and much more.

The exciting promotion offer starts from January 20, 2021 and will span out for six weeks till March 3, 2021. On purchase of any 8GB Kingston DRAM or 240 GB Kingston SSD, the customers will get an attractive sling bag. To top it all, customers get a chance to participate in a lucky draw on purchase of any Kingston product as well. All they have to do is scan the QR code and register on the microsite for lucky draw by uploading the photograph of the invoice.

Commenting on the exciting offer, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology “At Kingston, we have always believed in making our customers feel special, be it through our products or our offers. We thank all our customers for the immense support in 2020 and our new promotional offer is a testament to the same. In 2021, we will take ahead our credo ‘Kingston is With You’ by redefining the memory and SSD market yet again as well as bringing in precious memories in the lives of our customers with such exciting offers. We wish our customers a great year ahead and hope that the New Year becomes more joyful than ever for everyone.”

Kingston Technology plans to use social media and regular customer reminders, along with in-store communication to inform the consumer base on availing of the exciting promotional offer. The promotional offer will be available across 57 retail outlets pan India.