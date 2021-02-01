Keysight Technologies Introduces New End-to-End Solutions Suit

Keysight Technologies, Inc, a technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has introduced a suite of end-to-end solutions that enables an ecosystem of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) vendors and mobile operators to verify interoperability, performance, conformance and security of multi-vendor 5G networks based on O-RAN standard interfaces.

Many mobile operators are deploying cloud-native and virtualized radio access network (RAN) architectures based on specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance to deliver 5G services. The transition towards multi-vendor networks introduces interoperability and performance complexity. End-to-end testing, from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC), as well as from early pre-silicon development to system integration, ensures performance levels are met. Comprehensive testing across a heterogeneous network enables vendors to extend the capabilities of their designs and mobile operators to deliver solutions that support innovative service offerings.

“Vendors of radio units (O-RUs), distributed units (O-DUs), central units (O-CUs) and RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) need integrated, virtualized and cloud native solutions to validate performance, establish interoperability between network elements and ensure compliance to the latest O-RAN and 3GPP specifications,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s network access group. “Keysight’s end-to-end open RAN solution portfolio enables this ecosystem to verify components across every level of the protocol stack, ensuring that subsystems perform as expected and cohesively.”

Keysight’s Open RAN Architect (KORA) offers integrated solutions that accelerate the development, integration and deployment of O-RAN-compliant equipment. The suite is tailored to the supply chain workflow consisting of chipset makers, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), mobile operators and Open Test and Integration Centers (OTIC). Users can uniquely access a common set of solutions to simplify the sharing of results across the workflow from pre-silicon to cloud deployments.

Keysight joined the O-RAN Alliance shortly after its inception. Early engagement with key industry stakeholders has resulted in broad and deep expertise in the O-RAN standards. As editor of the O-RAN fronthaul conformance test specifications in the O-RAN Alliance, Keysight’s continuous contributions to the development of the O-RAN standards is enabling the industry to verify compliance of O-RUs and O-DUs to O-RAN specifications using approved O-RAN test cases. As the liaison of the O-RAN Alliance Security Task Group, Keysight is helping to drive industry efforts that address security in open RANs.

Keysight’s Open RAN Architect (KORA) includes Open RAN Studio, UeSIM, RuSIM, CoreSIM, DuSIM, CuSIM, RIC Test, ATI Pentest, CyPerf, Breaking Point, Vision Edge, IxNetwork, CloudPeak, and Nemo Outdoor.