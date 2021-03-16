Keysight Delivers the Power of Four Unique Instruments through Single Graphical Interface

Keysight Technologies, a technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched a portfolio of Smart Bench Essentials (SBE) lab bench products that deliver the power of four unique instruments, including a triple-output power supply, an arbitrary function generator, a digital multimeter and an oscilloscope, through one powerful graphical interface offering integrated data management and analysis capabilities.

General test labs, as well as university teaching labs, need test instruments that are connected to each other, connected to the lab, connected to the cloud and connected to innovation. These differentiated connections enable customers to accelerate insights, whether in learning, teaching or troubleshooting. Keysight’s SBE lab bench products are reliable and capable instruments developed for the design and test of products in manufacturing and R&D, offering a compact and stackable design that is ideal for small manufacturing businesses.

Keysight’s SBE lab bench products are also perfect for modern university teaching labs that require an enhanced environment conducive to sharing and maximizing learning. Remote learning technology is the new normal accelerated by the recent Covid-19 pandemic. Most universities struggle to adapt to this new environment, seeking a blended learning experience with the right technologies. Keysight’s PathWave BenchVue application software complements the SBE series enabling customer to configure instruments quickly, while operating on the same PC screen to test device under test. It stores data on a PC and exports it in standard readable formats for post-analysis work and report generation.

Keysight’s SBE series also offer the optional PathWave Remote Access Lab software and the PathWave Lab Manager software to enhance the lab experience and productivity. Keysight’s PathWave Remote Access Lab software enables university teaching labs to transition to online learning seamlessly. It allows students to remotely access the lab setup and perform lab work through the web browser. Keysight’s PathWave Lab Manager software works seamlessly with the Smart Bench Essential series instruments to manage lab assets effectively and productively.

“All four instruments have a consistent look and feel, the same graphical user interface and connectivity,” said Christopher Cain, vice president of Electronic Industrial Products at Keysight Technologies. “The setup of four test instruments connected through the powerful PathWave application software allows engineers to focus on their insights and innovation, not managing their test instruments.”