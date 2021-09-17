KENT Launches Smart Wi-Fi Camera, HomeCam 360

KENT never fails to impress its customers by offering cutting edge technology products. Keeping up with its spirit, it has added a new product to its IoT portfolio by launching KENT CamEye HomeCam 360. It is one of the best Made in India Wi-Fi cameras and is designed to take the safety of your home and family to the next level.

KENT RO Systems Limited, India’s most trusted water purifier brand, made its foray into security and safety camera market in 2019 with the launch of a new division, i.e. KENT Cam Technologies. After bringing KENT CamEye CarCam – a first-of-its kind car security device aimed at providing safety to passengers and KENT CamAttendance – focused on providing touchless face attendance system, to the market, KENT has been continuously adding new products to its security and Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio in India. The latest and one of the most exciting additions is the KENT CamEye HomeCam 360. It is the brand’s second security camera and is a Home surveillance camera for consumers looking at an affordable and reliable security solution.

Researched, designed, and developed in India, this home camera is also manufactured in the country. All the servers and data reside securely within the country itself. It is one of the few cameras in the market to support video recording on cloud. This ensures that you have access to video recording anytime and from anywhere in the world, even if the camera gets stolen or destroyed.

KENT CamEye HomeCam 360 packs AI powered motion detection and tracking along with human detection and 360 º panoramic visions with pan & tilt. Other features include night vision with IR LEDs, live video streaming with 2-way calling, cloud recording, privacy mode, continuous or event based recording, offline mode recording, intruder alarm, intuitive app, multiple mounting options, and many more.

Commenting on the new KENT HomeCam, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Systems Ltd. said, “KENT CamEye HomeCam is consistent with today’s fast-paced life and security needs of Indian consumers. The device ensures the safety of both your home and family. This new product is in sync with our aim to ensure the well-being and security of people. We believe that safety is needed at all levels and begins at home. We are confident and excited to bring to the market a much-needed product which boasts of its own set of USPs that are distinctive in the truest sense. We are very proud to offer a completely Made in India product with all the data & servers securely residing in India.”