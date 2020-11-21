Kaspersky Strengthens Enterprise Management Team for India

Kaspersky has appointed Rohit Sood, as enterprise account manager in India as the cybersecurity major gets ready to strengthen their hold by securing new business opportunities from the government sector. In his new role at Kaspersky, Rohit Sood will be predominantly focusing on the needs of the government sector, and by aiding the sector in deploying the accurate solutions he will be able to create business opportunities for Kaspersky while achieving a substantial growth for the company in India.

Under the leadership of Mr. Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia), Mr. Rohit Sood will be closely working with the Kaspersky India team and will be based out of Delhi. He will majorly be responsible for acquiring new business accounts form the government sector and exploring new service opportunities for the company by identifying the security needs of various government bodies and institutions. With his vast experience in handling extensive contracts and government projects, the company looks forward to his endeavours of capitalizing big business opportunities for Kaspersky in this sector.

Commenting on his new journey with Kaspersky, Rohit Sood said, “At Kaspersky, my main focus will be to attract new business from the government sector and smart cities and create a strong partnership/ association between Kaspersky and our customers. I recognize that Kaspersky has a great potential to shine in this sector, especially because of its global intelligence and expertise. I am very excited to join the Kaspersky team and work hard towards building a secure digital world together.”