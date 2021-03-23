Kaspersky Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Kaspersky, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, is excited to share that it was rated 4.6 out of 5 by customers, with 94% willing to recommend the Kaspersky Security Awareness portfolio, including Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform, to their peers. Out of 11 companies that were included on Gartner Peer Insights, Kaspersky was ranked as one of the highest two cybersecurity companies that were named a Customers’ Choice in the APAC region.

With the landscape of cybersecurity solutions and services becoming strikingly saturated today, customer recognition has become a key differentiator and selling point for any vendor looking to establish itself at the forefront of the market. To us, this latest acknowledgement by customers on one of the world’s leading research and advisory companies’ platform bears testament to Kaspersky’s efforts to raise digital literacy standards in the region, especially in the field of cybersecurity.

According to the report, 83 verified customers provided feedback on Kaspersky’s product capabilities, scoring a 4.6/5 overall; a 4.7/5 for evaluation and contracting; 4.6/5 for integration and deployment; and 4.7/5 for service and support. Customer feedback within these reviews includes:

“This IT security and cyber management tool has proven to be the best Training Awareness providing platform.” – Senior Manager in the Finance industry

“I have been using this Kaspersky cybersecurity training for a few years. It is the great platform to educate our employees in cybersecurity nowadays it is very important to learn how to use the digital gadgets.” – Security Analyst in the Manufacturing industry

“The overall experience is good. This program gives us insights into how our users act when receiving suspicious mail and this shows where we need to improve.” – Manager in the Construction industry

“Vendor website provides a comprehensive way for the organization to send out phishing simulation exercise to the entire organization and track the response from users. We were able to test the product for evaluation periods and liked the feature and functionality very much” – Consultant in the Healthcare industry

Mr Chris Connell, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky comments, “We are honored to receive the trust and high ratings of our customers across various industries in Asia Pacific. This recognition is solid proof to us that our consistent approach to well-rounded training programs fulfils our customers’ needs. At a time when cybersecurity has taken center stage for organizations of all shapes and sizes, due to the forced digitalization brought about by the pandemic, we will continue to develop our intelligence-based training portfolio to the highest industry standards and adapt to ever-evolving IT trends.”