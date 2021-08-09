Kaspersky ranked ‘Champion’ in the Canalys Global Leadership Matrix for the second consecutive year

Kaspersky has achieved ‘Champion’ status, for the second consecutive year, in the 2021 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix by Canalys, a renowned global technology market analyst firm with a distinct channel focus. The global cybersecurity company attained the coveted ranking with an increase of 12.7% in the overall partner rating. Kaspersky was the highest-rated vendor by partners across many categories, including pricing speed and competitiveness, and quality of account management among others.

The Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix assesses vendor performance in the channel, based on feedback into a Vendor Benchmark, over the last 12 months. It tracks leading technology vendors around the world, collating the experiences of channel partners when working with different vendors. The Matrix also considers independent analysis of vendors, including assessing vision and strategy, portfolio competitiveness, customer coverage, channel business, M&A activities, new product launches, as well as new and announced channel initiatives.

The prestigious recognition comes amid Kaspersky’s latest enhancements of its channel partner experience. These initiatives include updates to the company’s specializations and launch of a new program to focus on Enterprise solutions, the simplification of its Deal Registration process, the launch of soft skills courses to support remote selling, and much more. Within the last 12 months, Kaspersky has also undertaken several joint marketing campaigns and made market development funds (MDF) more flexible, resulting in strong growth of executed co-marketing activities.

“We’re honored to achieve another ‘Champion’ ranking in the Leadership Matrix by Canalys and see an increase in the overall partner rating from last year’s result,” says Kirill Astrakhan, Global Head of Channel Sales at Kaspersky. “This reflects our commitment to the success of our channel partners – with a clear vision of providing profitability, delivering best-in-class channel support, and making it as easy as possible to do business with us,” he adds.

Kaspersky is committed to enhancing its channel experience and profitability for partners and continuously reaches out to them for feedback to constantly improve. The company’s strong channel development roadmap is also backed by marketing campaigns, partner education programs, incentives, lead management, and dedicated platforms such as Kaspersky License Management Portal – a marketplace for partners to easily tap into the vast business opportunities available.

Kaspersky has been ranked multiple times by Canalys. For example, in February, the analyst firm ranked Kaspersky as number one in the Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark for the second year, for the quality of its partner program. The leading channel satisfaction benchmark is an objective comparison of channel partner programs. It measures how vendors perform in a number of key categories and provides reassurance to the channel when selecting vendors in a range of sectors, including cybersecurity.