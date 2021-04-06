Kaspersky launches ML-driven MDR for SMB, and splits B2B offering into frameworks based on customers’ IT security maturity

The new Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service ensures continuous machine learning-driven 24/7 protection while saving IT security teams’ resources for threat analysis, investigation and response. Thanks to two product tiers, Kaspersky MDR is now available not only for large enterprises, but for medium-sized businesses with different levels of IT security maturity and needs. Along with the MDR launch Kaspersky also updates its approach to product portfolios with cybersecurity frameworks. Different frameworks combine various sets of security solutions and services to enable protection from diverse types of threats.

Targeted towards such organizations, Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response provides major benefits of an outsourced security operations center (SOC) and does not require specialized threat hunting and incident analysis skills from internal teams, which can be especially relevant for mid-size businesses. The service is complemented by detection technologies as well as extensive expertise in threat hunting and incident response from professional units including the Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT). It is also empowered with AI Analyst that enables automatic alert resolution and allows Kaspersky SOC analysts to concentrate on the most important alerts. The combination of technologies and expertise gives customers protection form threats that evade detection, for example, by mimicking legitimate programs. IT security experts can see the protection status of all assets and threat detections in real time, receive ready-made response recommendations or authorize managed response scenarios.

The Kaspersky MDR Optimum tier enables turnkey protection while Kaspersky MDR Expert allows access to the vendor’s SOC analysts certified and trained with OSCP, GCTI, SANS SEC560, SANS SEC660 for consultation, access to the Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal and an API for integration with existing security workflows.

With this launch, Kaspersky also introduces new frameworks to address companies’ needs in terms of threat defense and IT security maturity level. Kaspersky MDR powers each framework enabling an instantly matured IT security function while allowing mature IT security teams to focus on responding to the critical outcomes delivered.

“Effective threat protection is always a set of measures that must be well coordinated with each other, easy to manage and meet the needs of customers. Frameworks work just like that. Another advantage is that, unlike one specific solution, they offer a cybersecurity roadmap for the company, assuring the transition from one IT security maturity level to another when the time comes. Thus, in the case of MDR, at a more basic level of information security development, a company can receive a fully automated service. And when the expertise of its specialists grows, switch to the expert level and get involved in the threat hunting and investigation,” explains Dmitry Aleshin, VP, Product Marketing at Kaspersky.