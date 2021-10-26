Kaspersky Appoints Netpoleon as its ND for B2B Industry in India

Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity solutions provider, has chosen Netpoleon as its national level distributor. Kaspersky is working to expand its presence in the B2B space with its end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and institutions. It has established a robust vendor partner network comprising cybersecurity solutions firms providing services to the enterprise industry.

Netpoleon, which is headquartered in Singapore, and has multiple offices in countries of the APAC region, is a chosen partner for Kaspersky distributorship in India at the national level. Through this partnership, Kaspersky will be able to reach out to Netpoleon’s partners with its integrated cybersecurity solutions and data protection offerings.

The partnership will benefit Netpoleon through Kaspersky’s tailored offerings for its vendors such as access to latest information and research in the world of cyber security solutions, enhanced service offering capabilities, assistance in marketing, various incentives, as well as joint business planning with Kaspersky. This comprises a definitive competitive edge for Netpoleon.

Says Mr. Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia), about the partnership, “We greatly appreciate the role of our distributor network in helping us to service to the all-business sector in a proactive and satisfactory. This network is geared to help our vendors grow by enhancing their capabilities to provide excellent service to their clients. With Netpoleon on board, we are looking forward to harness our synergies in the world of cybersecurity solutions.”

Adds Mr. Sachin Relwani, Head of Channel Sales, Kaspersky (South Asia), “These partnerships are an exciting opportunity to explore new markets and provide enhanced offerings to our consumers. We work together with our partners to grow and expand our influence.”

Says Mr. Mohan Kumar, T L, Director, Netpoleon, “As a leading player in cybersecurity solutions space working with a number of big-ticket clients, we’re very excited about becoming the national distributor for Kaspersky in India. It affords us a greater opportunity to make deeper inroads in a market that is growing rapidly in terms of size as well as awareness.”