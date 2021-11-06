Kaspersky Appoints ITCG as National B2B Distributor in India

Kaspersky is increasingly focusing on serving the markets in South Asia, which exhibit a growing need for enterprise-level cyber threat intelligence services. To expand its reach, it is partnering with ITCG Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading ITeS solutions firm with 25+ years of experience as its national-level distributor for its B2B solutions.

India continues to witness strong growth in digital technology as more and more industry players up their participation in the global digital economy. Accompanying this growth is the rise in the number of cyberattacks as well as the severity of these attacks. Risks continue to grow also on account of the rapid growth of the economy overall, making such attacks more and more lucrative for attackers. Thus, Kaspersky is working to make the enterprises more aware of the risks targeted at the organizations and their people as well as their consumers, and offering a bouquet of solutions that can protect their digital assets and mitigate the risks of potential cyber attacks.

A cyberattack today may result in financial loss and/or loss of data, of which the latter poses a serious reputational risk to the organization. Such attacks in most cases are well coordinated by various gangs operating on the dark web, and are more often than not, are untraceable. The only way to deal with them is to put up strong defenses with cyber threat intelligence solutions that are aimed at prevention.

Partnerships such as these will help to expand and grow Kaspersky’s presence in India’s B2B ecosystem. ITCG will now be a part of Kaspersky’s robust partner-vendor ecosystem and with its presence across several key cities of India, it will provide Kaspersky’s integrated cyber threat solutions to enterprises of all sizes. The partnership will enable Kaspersky to deliver value-added services to ITCG’s clientele, and help ITCG enhance its service offerings, thereby, helping the firm to consolidate its position in the market.

Says Mr. DipeshKaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia) about the partnership, “At Kaspersky, we are partners with a difference – we want our partners to grow exponentially, and we help them in every way possible to achieve this growth. We have an elaborate system of support to help them grow their business by helping them to make their service offerings comparable to global standards.”

Mr. Sachin Relwani, Head of Channel Sales, Kaspersky (South Asia) added, “We have great expectations from this partnership, and we hope to learn a lot more about the market in India via ITCGs robust distribution network. We are witnessing a good rise in awareness regarding cybersecurity, and this is the best time to be out there and help enterprises increase their cyber maturity and immunity. We immensely appreciate the role that our distributors play in boosting our ability to reach out to the end-consumer.”

Mr. Pratik Shah, Director of ITCG, says, “This is a step up to our 25+ year legacy of providing intelligent solutions to clients across various sectors. This partnership is yet another feather in our hat, as it displays the trust and confidence that a global player has in our abilities. At ITCG, we are extremely proud of having grown to become a national-level distributor for Kaspersky and hope to strengthen our association over the years to come. Our focus is on serving our clients well, by making sure their business process and their reputation get the best security solutions on offer globally.”