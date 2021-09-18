Kaizen Infoserve concentrates on consistency in the deliverables, optimisation of resources to maintain the growth momentum

Kaizen Infoserve is the leader in technology & performance leaders in RMA & Customer handling. It strives to provide global methodology with Indian customization and allows to help the customers in getting the best possible support in minimum lead time. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Director, Kaizen Infoserve discusses numerable steps and strategies undertaken for offering outstanding service support and creating a strong threshold in the service industry where after-sales service plays a key and a vital role.

What are the strategies adopted by Kaizen that help the customers with extraordinary service support?

At Kaizen, we thrive on quality, effort, involvement of all employees, willingness to change, and communication. We have more than ten Hubs, more than 40 KAP at strategic locations, ensuring low downtime, faster reach, a better understanding of the market and customer requirements. We have had exclusive tie-ups with both international and national carrier that acts as a backbone and compliments to the vast infrastructure created and deployed in terms of manpower, space, technology, directly getting the confidence of brand owners, distributors, resellers, retailers, e-tailers, end customers and without mention the employees of the organization.

Explain the vision and the main aim of the company?

Kaizen works with most of the distributors who are fully grown and growing, understanding that the hand holding for growing distributors play a critical role and Kaizen’s vision & mission were clear since inception. With the best service support infra, effective go-to-market strategy, and vast expertise in the service domain, Kaizen Infoserve is looking to continue its successful growth journey in years to come and be the “MOST PREFERRED TECHNOLOGY SUPPORT “in the country, expansion to other countries are on the anvil.

Could you discuss your collaboration with the Tech companies?

Kaizen Infoserve has many leading brands on board as partners for providing Technology & RMA support across India. Like Array, Cooler Master, Crucial, Corsair, Galax, Inno3d, Mercury, Micron, Nextron, and Zotac.

We see clear differentiation in terms of customer satisfaction since such brands are associated with us. This positive customer feedbacks directly help brands in having excellent sales and marketing for the products. While on the other hand to improve the product performance, we too share the failure-related data with each brand to understand customer requirements and expectations from the brand.

Our association with most brands has crossed 15 years, happy to update that both brands and Kaizen further nurtured the relationship with resellers, customers across the country, duly acknowledged by the channel community for the techno support in the IT components space

How has the market changed in the service sector during the past few years?

Earlier even SOHO organizations had one technical resource to take care of any technical issues, but in current situations like WFH managing the laptop or desktop health is very key to keep the infrastructure for any organization moving in the right direction for business continuity. At Kaizen, we offer special support & SOP in place to take care of moving the replacement part to the customer locations as required. Our resources are available on call or email for any kind of support during the pandemic.

Further, with the requirement of technical infrastructure growing due to WFH, isolated work area, rotational shift, the role of organizations like us has to reach the remote parts of the country beyond regular working hours. Kaizen is well equipped and has geared up to provide the best-required support to our existing and new clients. We will also eye to maintain our business at the same pre-pandemic level by adding more avenues to grow at a much better leap during the current year.

In post COVID world, there are immense challenges for the service partners. The service centers are not operational in full swing as the restrictions from the government are hampering the operations. Regulations also vary for each zone and district which is one of the major concerns right now. The team has to be prepared for the new regulations imposed in different zones. It creates unnecessary chaos and results in increased timing for solving customers’ queries. Apart from it, smooth flow of goods and logistics is proving to be the biggest issue in new normal. The customers expect to get adequate support from the service centers but the challenges arriving on different fronts tying our hands.

Could you elaborate on your presence in India?

Kaizen is successfully operating for the last 15 years and has built great repo and a robust infrastructure across the country. Its wide network of offices spanning from metro cities to smaller cities helping the consumers in a very effective manner. Our corporate office and Central warehouse are in Bangalore. We also have regional hubs/branches in 10 states in India. We are managing the activities efficiently in the respective regions. Also, we have more than 40 active Kaizen Authorised partners (KAP) in smaller cities that add additional value to our strength. Our homegrown ERP has the feature to add brands/SLA based on locations enabling us to manage the Turnaround Time (TAT) as per each brand’s requirements.

What approach do you follow to keep at pace with the competition? Briefly take us through the role of your company in the near future.

So far as competition is concerned, today Kaizen Infoserve is growing at a very good pace. The brand is leveraging the market opportunities and working very hard to put their partners forward which ultimately helps them grow. Kaizen Infoserve is positioned very well in the Indian market thus it plans to further accelerate its growth wheel. Kaizen’s focus on the deliverables, maintain clients in critical shortcomings, understanding the mindset of brands and customers, value for money proposition has all helped us to maintain the constant growth journey. With the same ideology and win-win approach, we are moving forward. Consistency in the deliverables, optimization of resources is also key factors for us to maintain the growth momentum.