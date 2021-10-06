K7 Announces Virus Hunters Incentive program

The K7 Virus Hunters incentive program is now available for retail partner. Through this initiative, retail partners will have to register as a K7 Virus Hunter on www.k7virushunters.com and will earn Rs 100 as cash on ever activation of the K7 Total Security product.

