Juniper Networks Introduces New 400G DC Switch to Power Customized Services

A modern world devours bandwidth. From on-prem data centers to public clouds, the increase in consumption will only continue to grow. In order for many organizations to keep pace, transitioning to 400G-ready devices in the data center is a necessity.

To help customers on this journey, Juniper has been aggressive in the development of our comprehensive 400G portfolio over the past two years with 11 switching and routing platforms available.

Organizations requiring scale-out networks to run applications dependent on sophisticated traffic-handling with in-band telemetry and traffic steering based on dynamic state will benefit from Juniper’s compact, value-based solutions.

“Juniper is the first to offer its customers a solution with the programmable power of the Broadcom Trident 4 merchant silicon,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “By extending the broad array of the Junos OS forwarding functions to a programmable 400G merchant chipset, Juniper is delivering a diverse set of use cases now economically available to more buyers.”

By delivering new platforms to meet 400G needs, Juniper is on a roll. Since our first 400G product launch, the PTX10003 Packet Transport Router, we have over 75 total customers, including POCs, who have deployed 400G capable platforms. And just last month we introduced the PTX10001-36MR, a cloud-optimized, high-density router powered by Juniper’s Triton silicon. Juniper’s 400G portfolio covers use cases from DC spine and leaf, DC edge and DCI to core, peering and the multi-service edge, while featuring industry-only 400GbE in-line MACsec on the PTX portfolio.