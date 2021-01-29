Juniper Networks Closes Acquisition of Apstra

Juniper’s complete Data Center solution assures experiences and drives business outcomes with best-in-class automation, open programmability and scalability.

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has announced that the company has finalized its acquisition of Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking and automated closed-loop assurance. The closing of the deal marks a meaningful step toward delivering an unmatched, experience-led portfolio for the data center across all customer segments – enterprise, service provider and cloud provider.

Apstra brings network automation based on an open, multivendor architecture to Juniper’s Data Center networking portfolio, which has been recognized for the third year in a row as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking. The combined company delivers a proven open, programmable and highly scalable solution for next-generation data centers and cloud networks, providing customers the clearest and quickest path to automate the data center and introduce AI-driven operations.

The Apstra team is now part of Juniper’s Data Center business and Apstra CEO and co-founder, David Cheriton, joins Juniper as Chief Data Center Scientist.

“The Apstra acquisition is a significant milestone for our business that reinforces our commitment to transforming data center operations. Apstra’s focus on intent-based networking, closed-loop automation, and fabric assurance is a perfect complement to Juniper’s award-winning hardware and software. Together, we can drive lasting customer value from design to deployment (Day 0 and 1) through everyday operations and assurance (Day 2 and beyond),” said, Mike Bushong, Vice President of Data Center Product Management, Juniper Networks.