John McAfee has been found dead in a Barcelona due to suicide

John McAfee who was a British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur has lately died on Wednesday by suicide in a Barcelona prison. He died after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba indicated that the world-renowned anti-virus software pioneer died by hanging as his nine months in prison brought him to despair. Mc Afee died at the age of 75.

John McAfee was arrested in Spain in October last year when he was about to board a plane to Turkey, and accused of failing to file tax returns for four years, despite earning millions from consulting work, speaking engagements, crypto-currencies and selling the rights to his life story.

The US justice department alleged that McAfee was accused of concealing assets, including a yacht and real estate property, also in other people’s names.

Spain’s National Court authorised his extradition to the US to face the charges on Wednesday morning

McAfee had lived for years on the run from U.S. authorities, some of that time aboard a megayacht. He was indicted in Tennessee on tax evasion charges and was charged in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York.

The entrepreneur, who was born in Gloucestershire, England first came to prominence in the 1980s when he founded his tech company and released McAfee VirusScan. Although a pioneer of computer security, he once admitted to the BBC that he never actually used the software on his own computers – or any anti-virus software for that matter.

He also launched unsuccessful bids to become the Libertarian Party’s candidate for the presidential elections in 2016 and 2020.In 2019 McAfee expressed his disdain for taxes, tweeting that he had not filed tax returns for eight years because “taxation is illegal.” In the same year he was briefly detained in the Dominican Republic for allegedly bringing weapons into the country