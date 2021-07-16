Jabra PanaCast 50 Collaboration Video Bar Certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms is Now Available

Jabra confirms that the PanaCast 50 is now shipping and is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom rooms. Engineered to be the world’s first new-normal-ready intelligent video bar, the PanaCast 50 reinvents meeting room video, audio, and intelligence for the ‘new normal’ workspace.

Jabra collaborated with Intel to provide a computer vision solution to help facilitate more engaging and productive meetings. The PanaCast 50 has been engineered to help businesses navigate the flexible hybrid way of working. Combining immersive video, world-leading audio technologies and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, the PanaCast 50 completely reinvents meetings and collaboration. Jabra leveraged Intel technology to deliver intelligent zoom, active speaker detection, and other innovative capabilities – all to streamline and optimize the conferencing experience. This technology powers the Virtual Director feature to automatically adjust the frame according to what’s happening in the meeting, allowing Jabra PanaCast 50 to detect active speakers and the flow of conversation, thereby delivering a remote meeting experience that’s fully immersive and responsive. Three 13-megapixel cameras create an immersive 180° field of view in Panoramic-4K that covers the whole room. Patented real-time video stitching technology uses advanced algorithms to decide exactly the right way to live-stitch the video streams together in real time with ultra-low latency. From single person calls to full team meetings, this intelligent technology always includes everyone in the most optimum way.

The PanaCast 50 also features eight beamforming microphones with precision voice detection which are backed up with intelligent algorithms that remove disruptive noise. Four powerful Jabra-engineered speakers – two 50mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters – in a zero-vibration stereo setup fill the room with premium, high-definition audio, while the latest 2-way audio technology delivers more natural conversations. Jabra PanaCast 50 is available for shipping in Black and Grey. Jabra PanaCast 50 Key features and specifications:

Astounding sound from the world leaders in professional audio

Unique 180° field of view keeps everyone in the picture at a safe distance 2

Virtual Director intelligently adjusts the video in real time for more immersive meetings 2

Safety Capacity and Room Usage Insights generates anonymous room occupancy data for all your meeting rooms at once

Network-connected system enables easy remote management and data delivery

Real-time whiteboard streaming for more inclusive remote collaboration

Uniquely advanced system architecture and built-in dual Edge AI processors powers a range of intelligent features

Plug-and-play for fast setup and maximum ease of use

Easy installation, with a choice of wall mount, table stand and screen mount (VESA) 3

Certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Zoom Rooms, and works with Microsoft Teams Rooms as well as optimized for all leading UC platforms

Mr Peter Jayaseelan, MD, South Asia at Jabra, says, “We are happy to announce that the PanaCast 50 is now available for shipping. The Jabra PanaCast range has been engineered to help businesses navigate the flexible hybrid way of working. It combines immersive vision and video like never before, world-leading audio technologies and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to completely reinvent meetings and collaboration. We would not have been able to make our vision of an effortless collaboration experience become a reality without our partnership with Intel. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions and we believe the new Jabra PanaCast 50 delivers just that.” Mr Brad Haczynski, Vice President and General Manager, IoT Sales at Intel says, “Jabra is delivering a smart, more secure, and more natural collaboration experience with the PanaCast 50, powered by the Intel Movidius VPU. The AI technology enables more engaging and productive meetings which can lead to increased collaboration and innovation in the hybrid workplace.”