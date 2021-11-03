Ivanti Named a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

Ivanti announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2021 report.

The report evaluated 11 select vendors based on a comprehensive set of 24 evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Of the providers evaluated, Ivanti was one of only three Leaders. Ivanti earned the highest possible scores in the execution, planned enhancements, partner ecosystem, and revenue criteria.

“We believe this is further validation of our strong product vision, our strategy and ability to execute on that vision, and our leadership in the UEM market,” said NayakiNayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “We have strengthened our platform through several strategic acquisitions over the past year and added new capabilities to secure and enable the future of work, and we believe that Ivanti provides one of the most robust overall UEM solutions today. We will continue to innovate and bring more automation to our platform to further empower IT teams to self-heal and self-secure devices, all while delivering personalized end-user experiences.”

Ivanti Neurons for UEM enables IT, administrators, to gather detailed device data in real-time, automate software and OS deployments, personalize workspace environments, and proactively fix end-user issues. It increases employee productivity, simplifies device management, and improves security posture by providing complete visibility into an organization’s entire asset estate and delivering automation across a broad range of devices, including Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Linux, Unix, iOS, Android and IoT devices. Ivanti Neurons for UEM also integrates with the company’s enterprise service management (ESM) and Zero Trust security solutions, providing a single pane of glass for enterprises to self-heal and self-secure devices, as well as self-service end-users proactively, predictably, and autonomously.

The Forrester Wave report stated, “Today, Ivanti is the only provider in the market that can provide a fully integrated UEM, ESM, and EUEM capability, a strong differentiator that’s hard to replicate with third-party tools. With the acquisition of MobileIron, Ivanti brings together its strong Windows management and patching with MobileIron’s strengths, mainly identity and access management (IAM), passwordless authentication, OS containerization, and mobile threat defense.”