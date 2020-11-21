iValue Collaborates with Rubrik to Help Enterprises Unlock the Power of Data

iValue InfoSolutions collaborates with Rubrik, a Cloud Data Management Company that has been ranked 9th by Forbes under the ‘The Cloud 100’ for their data management solutions. As 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are produced per person, per day, data management is the need of the hour. This not only helps in streamlining the efforts of any organization to achieve success but also acts as a bedrock to any deduction that can be made using organized and protected data. iValue has taken up this partnership with Rubrik recognizing this need.

“Rubrik delivers instant application availability for recovery, search, cloud and development. Hybrid Cloud enterprises benefit from Rubrik’s market-leading Cloud Data Management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app-mobility, policy-driven automation, Ransomware protection and analytics at scale. The pandemic has only enhanced the need for data management and iValue understands compelling need for such solutions to avoid organizations from crumbling and Rubrik is the ideal partner for this mission,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions.

Rubrik, a recognized name in the data management sector, provides enterprises today with one platform for instant recovery, search, development and cloud.. Hybrid Cloud enterprises benefit from Rubrik’s market-leading cloud data management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app-mobility, policy-driven automation, ransomware protection and analytics at scale. Rubrik for its completeness of vision for its product portfolio has been positioned by Gartner, Inc in the Leaders quadrant of its July 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions.

“I am personally very excited with our strategic partnership with iValue InfoSolutions, a premium technology enabler for private, public and hybrid cloud in India & SAARC region. Through this partnership, we are able to further extend our best of breed cloud data management offerings into the region and help Indian enterprises to not just modernize and automate and accelerate cloud adoption but also ensuring business continuity against increasing ransomware attacks,” Calvin Hoon, Regional Vice President- Asia at Rubrik.

Rubrik’s data management solution has produced game-changing results. In an IDC white paper commissioned by Rubrik, it found out that more than 80% of IT leaders who were surveyed identified data sprawl to be one of the most critical problems they have to face. This results in the organization struggling. But with Rubrik’s cloud data management, ransomware recovery, simplification, automation and modernization-based solutions, iValue bets on providing its customers with the needed aid of having a robust data management mechanism.