iValue and CloudDefense Partner to Provide Hands-On in Securing Software Portfolio

iValue InfoSolutions, India’s premium technology aggregator, announced their collaboration with CloudDefense to ease the terms of securing numerous applications in any organization that leads to security and development processes moving hand-in-hand, with no delay hampering the development.

“CloudDefense introduces a breakthrough platform for assessing the risk posture for the entire application stack and enables a more agile DevSecOps philosophy, which will help security move at the same pace as development. Finally, a way for developers to build secure applications and balance risk and development speed! Identifying the necessity of solutions provided by CloudDefense to tackle such issues, iValue is happy to bring their solution to the Indian market,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions.

iValue's readymade framework precisely targets the right set of enterprise customers through analytics based on customer life cycle adoption framework. Their focused partner network pan-India has helped to target specific partners of relevance based on his top customers and top brands.

Anshu Bansal, CEO / CTO at CloudDefense, said “We’re on a mission to streamline DevSecOps – just one tool to comprehensively handle your open-source components, static code analysis, pen-testing, API scanning and container scanning. And we’re excited to say that we are being supported on this journey by seasoned business veterans like Gokul Rajaram (commonly known as one of the creators of Google Adsense), Arjun Malhotra (founder of HCL), Atiq Raza (ex-COO and President of AMD), as well as many others. It is with great excitement that we are partnering with iValue to bring our solution to the Indian market and enable seamless DevSecOps for companies of all sizes!”