ITC Infotech Chooses LogMeIn’s Bold360 & Rescue Products for Digital Workplace Center of Excellence

LogMeIn announced that ITC Infotech, a global technology solution and services leader, has chosen LogMeIn’s Bold360 and Rescue products for its Digital Workplace Center of Excellence (COE). ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions and services focused on Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality industries and is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, one of India’s most admired companies.

The Digital Workplace COE by ITC Infotech will leverage LogMein’s Bold360 and Rescue products. The COE will run proof of concepts (POCs), a fully automated end user IT service desk and other digital workplace solutions for ITC Infotech’s global clients. The COE will also incubate solutions to enhance efficiencies across ITC Infotech’s internal departments & processes including HR, finance, projects, admin and travel – to enhance interactions for ITC Infotech’s 8700+ global employees with their service teams.

ITC Infotech’s Digital Workplace solution uses extensive automation to enhance the end user experience and LogMeIn’s technology stacks will help drive adoption of new ways of working within well-defined processes, while providing a robust governance framework. The COE is an integrated platform, which is powered by industry leading technologies and provides optimization and digital enablement to migrate the IT teams from standard Service Level Agreement (SLA) management to ITC Infotech’s unique Experience Level Agreements (eXLAs). ITC Infotech’s Digital Workplace solution also uses rapid deployment processes which are Cloud enabled and offer a customized knowledge base to improve employee experience.

“LogMeIn has significant experience in delivering differentiated solutions for consulting companies like ITC Infotech, who offer professional solutions and services to vertical industry sectors globally,” said Rahul Sharma, managing director, India & SAARC, LogMeIn. “We are proud to support ITC Infotech and be a trusted partner as part of their digital transformation journey. With our AI-enabled chatbot software like Bold 360 and our remote infrastructure support products that include Rescue and Rescue Lens, LogMeIn has delivered solutions that create user experiences providing highest level of dependability.”

“We are delighted to have partnered with LogMeIn who is one of the leading employee and customer experience companies in the world,” said Prasad Natu, Sr. Vice President & Head – CIO 360, ITC Infotech. “This partnership will further strengthen our dedicated Digital Workplace COE, which already uses extensive automation to enhance the end user experience. LogMeIn’s tech stack & solutions will strengthen our Digital Workplace solution and redefine how the industry manages end-user computing.”