IRIS to Supply ACER Laptops to Allahabad High Court

The Delhi based IT Distribution company- Iris Computers has received a major and a prestigious order for the supply ACER Laptop Computers from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad High Court to enable the court to establish its ONLINE judicial delivery system in order to maintain the social distancing norms to keep the judiciary and their clients safe from the effects of the dreaded Corona Virus effects.

“This particular order of ACER Laptops is worth Rs 11 Crores, it is very prestigious since the order has come from one of the Oldest High Court in India and this consignment is to be delivered within a period of three months and the entire lot of were already been dispatched,” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, CMD of Iris Computers.

Talking in this context, Mr Krishen, said “this order is also significant from various accounts since the company received the order soon after the National Lockdown period.This module suited every one, so it was well accepted, it also helped us restart business.”