Iris Signs a Distribution Agreement with ACUVA

Iris Global Services has signed a Distribution Agreement with ACUVA Technologies Inc. ACUVA is a global leader in UV-C LED Technology

and specializes in Disinfection Solutions for Water, Surface, and Air applications.

Iris Global has partnered with Acuva for PAN India Distribution & Enterprise business. The Acuva Solarix is a unique compact handheld device that instantly disinfects SARS-like viruses including Covid-19 within 10 Seconds.

Acuva Solarix is certified and comes with a replacement warranty.

Acuva Solarix is used for disinfection by using UV-C LED light that eliminates bacteria and viruses on contaminated surfaces. It disinfects common high touch surfaces that collect or breed harmful contaminants. It opens up to 270 degrees and can disinfection hard to reach contour areas. Its double click switch makes it easy to operate.

Acuva Solarix has been designed with world-class quality and safety features

like Auto Shut, Safety Lock and Heat Sink. Acuva Solarix is already a popular device in Canada, the US, and European markets and is now available in India through IRIS Global. Acuva Solarix comes with certification, warranty, and performance from a Technology leader.

“Acuva is committed to providing world-class disinfection products to its customers for their relevant usage in ongoing times. With a strategic partnership with Iris Global, we expect to reach out large customer base and fulfill their surface disinfection requirements in a chemical-free manner,” said Mr. Sachin Goel, MD, India & South-East Asia, Acuva Technologies Inc.

Acuva Solarix is a must-have device for Business Professionals, travelers and for use in public places like Lounges, Restaurants, and homes. Iris Global is targeting Corporate Customers and eyes a Rs 10-crore business this financial.

Iris Global has recently diversified into the distribution of Medical & Healthcare Products seeing the aggravating Corona Virus Pandemic situation in the country.

Intending to aid this rapid rise in demands of Healthcare Products, with their mastered skills in logistics, Iris Global has commenced offering Health Care Products. It is adding into its portfolio products of immediate use and high demands.

Iris Global is preferred for its quick response, delivering on time and impeccable personal touch and service that make their customers comfortable. Their Channel Partners and Associates prefer Iris Global, as they get orders loaded

quickly 24x7x365.

Iris Global has also set an example, during the 2020 lockdown by delivering to

Tech Mahindra whereby the company opened its warehouse and delivered 4,000 Notebooks transporting them to their centers Pan-India to enable their sales force mobilization.

“These times are very critical. Iris Global is proud to join hands with ACUVA and market Solarix, their Portable Disinfection Device,” said, Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder and Chairman of Iris Global. “The Acuva Solarix is user-friendly product and of immediate use for any Enterprise. Its performance makes it a necessary health protection device in today’s time. It will help India getting its people back to work”