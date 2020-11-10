Iris Launches Futuristic eTab for Education Sector, Bags 7 Crore Initial Order

The highly professionally managed Iris Group – a leading IT distribution chain since 3 decades, having ‘Mobility as a platform,’ has supplied 7000 tablets through a whopping 7 crore initial order. These Tabs are specially designed with unique build to order (BTO) features to make them compatible for ADVANCED STUDIES and can be deployed for ONLINE education by some of the leading educational institutions & universities in India.

Talking to newsmen, IRIS’s CEO & Technology Evangelist Mr Himanshu Chawla, said, “These tablets would cost around Rs 12,000 per unit with a 10” screen, keyboard & toughened cover with protection against theft, accidental & liquid damage for 1 year”

The elegant flip cover comes with a built in keyboard so that data can be entered easily just like a laptop / desktop. These Tablets are going to be the future generation study tool in the country since they are inexpensive and affordable. The cost factor is expected to attract the Government and University Grant Commission approved Colleges and Universities to go in for these Iris tablets.

The cost burden would be substantially lower than the conventional laptops / desktops at the initial acquisition and also for the running costs like lower power consumption, lower cooling requirements and smaller size leading to less real estate investment.

He said they have received orders and supplied to prestigious institutions like Narayana eTechno institutions, PAN India and Centurion University in Odisha, Sarvahitha Educational foundation in AP etc. Furthermore, the Iris Tablets can be Co-branded with the name of the Educational Institution who will be distributing it among their students.

“Iris has supported us through these trying times to enable our students to attend online classes from the safety and comfort of their homes with completely managed and secure tablets,” says Mr. Santosh Reddy, the Director of Sarvahitha Educational foundation and SR Educentre.

The new co-branded tab is expected to attract other educational institutions to go in for this as it would automatically fetch them instant visibility, Mr Chawla added. Responding to question, Mr Chawla said that these Iris Tablets can also be used with an electronic writing pen which will make it easier for students to write text.