Iris Global supplies Sparsh CCTVs in over 50 District Police Stations across Leh & Ladakh

Iris Global Services has supplied Sparsh CCTVs to be installed across 50 District Police Stations at Leh & the UTof Ladakh.

This project was done in line with an order by the Honorable Supreme Court of India aimed to check police brutality, at the Centre, states and union territories to install CCTVs with night vision cameras in each police station, including central probe agencies such as CBI, ED, NIA etc across India. “Iris Global has been quick in responding & providing a Sparsh solution for this prestigious installation. Sparsh products are most suitable for such sensitive areas,” said, Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal, Senior Vice President, Sai Defense, Iris Global’s Nagpur based Partner.

“The solution comprises of over 300 Indoor and outdoor cameras with audio video capabilities, 50 NVRs (Network Video Recorders) beside other components” he concluded.

Iris has been preferred by most partners for their fast response and strong personal touch that makes their customers comfortable.

“Sparsh CCTV systems installed have night vision capabilities. They also are equipped for video recording of footage for 18 months,” said, Ms. Neena Vats,Vice President, Iris Global Services.



Sparsh, is India’s Premier “Make in India” CCTV Video Surveillance Company who have signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Iris Global Services They are working together in distributing, designing and providing best in class Video Surveillance Technology for securing Life and Infrastructures.

Iris Global goes that extra mile to serve partners and customers which make them –“The Distributor of Choice “Its has set an example, during the 2020 lockdown, by delivering computers to Tech Mahindra and many others, when the company opened its warehouses and delivered 4,000 Notebooks transporting them to centers Pan India to enable sales force mobilization, despite the odds thrown up by the pandemic.

Iris Global being known for its channel and distribution network is briskly looking forward to businesses in the physical security vertical now eyes Rs 200 cr is this sector in the coming 2 years.