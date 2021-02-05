Iris Global Supplies 1700 Lenovo Tabs to RKS Corporation for UNDP, Cambodia

The Delhi based IT Computer Distribution Company Iris Global, in its yet another partner encouraging initiative helped RKS Corporation to bag the prestigious UNDP (United Nations Development Program) order for the supply of Tablets to Cambodia, said the Chairman, Iris Global, Mr Sanjiv Krishen. He further disclosed that all the tablets were from Lenovo

and the export commitments were fulfilled flawlessly.

He said the tender was floated by the UNDP for the supply of 1700 Tablets to Cambodia and the tender was won by a partner of Iris Global. This order was successfully completed; the delivery was done on time and was smoothly executed.



“It was a wonderful experience; the order was executed smoothly with an extremely well-coordinated mutual understanding between both the companies. The delivery was done on time. We are looking forward to completing many more projects like this in near future”, said Mr Raman Sharma MD of RKS.