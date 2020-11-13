Iris Global Supplies 1,000 Mobiles for BTS Tower Company

Iris has enabled the supply of 1,000 Samsung mobiles. Iris’s help went a big way, structuring their deals, perfectly end to end. In its yet another endeavor IRIS has expanded operation by venturing in the field of supplying mobile devices to India’s leading BTS Telco Tower Company.

Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Chairman, Iris Group, said that the company has received an order of supplying 1,000 such Samsung Mobile Phones to be handed over to the company employees of India’s largest Telecom Tower company – Indus Towers through our newest partner “Awesome Entertainments”, who are well known for their event management services & capabilities specially for large corporates.

Iris assessed and helped them by extending credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines of their Customer. Welcoming the new partner with their invincible personal touch they have completed the supply promptly and efficiently.

Mr Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Awesome Entertainment, confirmed, “Iris Global has been instrumental in successful completion of project deliverables for our important client Indus Towers. Extra Mile support in terms of delivery, risk management and target achievement from Iris Global has helped in cementing valuable relationship with our esteemed client.”

India has a total of 736,654 such BTS towers but so far around 96,212 BTS been installed in the country. Hence, the potential for expansion in this line of business is sizable. Replying to the volley of questions, Mr Krishen revealed that the initial order is around Rs 2 Crore.