Iris Global Signs Agreement with UK’s United Spirits Ltd to Deliver LFDs

The Delhi based Iris Global, has entered into an agreement with United Kingdom based United Spirits Limited under their $100 million Global recovery program for their Diageo brands called – ‘Raising the Bar.’ Under this program Diageo will support pubs and bars to welcome customers back and recover, following the COVID-19 pandemic



Through “Raising the Bar, we will provide $100 million to support the recovery of major hospitality centres, including: New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Sydney and beyond, says Mr Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo.



Some of their leading Liquor brands of UK Spirits, Diageo are – Johnnie Walker, Haig, Buchanan, Bailey’s, Windsor, Ciroc, JNB, Smirnoff, and Guinness.



The Irish based British company is fully hopeful that this would be the biggest economic movement in India in the Post Covid period and it would have a dramatic chain reaction in reviving the economy, they felt.

IRIS Global has signed up for the supply & installation of 49 Inches – 1,000 Vertical TV display screens at its 1,000+ retail chains aka restaurants / pubs, across the length and breadth of the country. These displays will continuously showcase the wide range of its beverages (alcoholic & non alcoholic) along with their respective prices and a wide range

of knick knack with promotional details.

Talking to newsman Mr Himanshu Chawla, COO, Iris Global, said, “These TV screens are Dust proof, Tough and are able to work 24×7, The initial order is valued at Rs 2.5 crores and for that they have already procured from industry leaders like Samsung and LG for the supply of the same which is expected to be completed by March 31, this year”

