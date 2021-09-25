Iris Global delivers Sparsh CCTV Surveillance Cameras & Illuminators for NTPC’s Infrastructure

The Delhi based National IT Distribution & Integration Enterprise

Iris Global Services has recently supplied Sparsh Hi-Tech Cameras and Illuminators to its partners to help India’s mega PSU – NTPC to get better video imagery with clearer picture images and Video recording of events.

Iris Global has supplied Sparsh Camera Illuminators through M/s Tata Advanced Systems for installation at NTPC facilities in Gujarat, Karnataka, Dadri UP,

HP, Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station, M.P. With an aim of enabling better visibility these illuminators were installed and added to NTPCs existing surveillance infrastructure.

Speaking to newsman Mr. Sumit Behl, Head Operations of India’s premier

“Make in India” CCTV Brand, Sparsh said, “ These camera illuminators enable sharper clearer pictures and aid in delivering better results.”

“Sparsh Camera Illuminators are adding immense clarity to NTPCs existing installed solution, and deliver a longer life of over 5 years, “ said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder MD, Iris Global Services.



Iris Global has also recently supplied 224 nos Sparsh 2MP 30X Zoom IP PTZ Cameras to their partner M/s Volksara, Mumbai for installation at NTPC facilities at Vizag AP

Volksara is part of the holding company Krystal Group known for Smart Cities and Govt Project Solutions.

Iris Global Services and Sparsh have signed a Distribution & Solution Agreement and are working in unison designing India’s security infrastructure of tomorrow.

Iris Global, known for its channel and distribution network is briskly looking forward to business in the physical security vertical and eyeing revenue of Rs 200 crore is this sector in the coming 2 years