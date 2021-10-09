Iris Global delivers Hi Powered UPSs through its partner to Data Centers at Hyderabad, worth 12 Crore

Iris Global has received an order for the supply of APC (now Schneider Electric) Hi Power UPS systems from a leading American Software App Company called Sales Force Automation.

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder – Chairman, Iris Global said that the supply of the Segment Leader products includes the best solution which can be provided for any mission critical applications.

“The most important part of the transaction is that the order was received from one of the Fortune 150 company and a leading American Software Enterprise. These UPSs would be in the range of 500 to 800 KVA and cost about Rs 4 crores each. They shall be installed at 3 Data Center at Hyderabad to handle their Data Traffic”

Iris Global’s Partner, Mr. Ratnakar Konte, Proprietor of Systems Group, one of the fastest growing multi discipline product integration organization based out of Hyderabad who front ended the total solution with the client said, “The project till date is valued at Rs 12 crore. ” Mr Konte while thanking the Supply Chain team at Iris said “ Iris Global had been instrumental from designing stage and was very supportive on the product selection, consolidation in all the techno commercial aspects. They also ensured timely delivery to customer’s delight.”