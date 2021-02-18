Iris Executed Export Order for Mauritius Gov’s Education System with Lenovo Tabs for the G2G program

Iris Global has executed an impressive export order towards meeting Mauritius Government’s program of empowering its Nation’s Education System with Tablets, in a bid to further improve upon their present educational system. The program was under a bilateral agreement between India and Mauritius Government with funding from the Government of India. As per the agreement the recipient country will have to import the tablets from India and as per that the tenders were floated for the import of Tablets from India.



Talking to newsmen, Iris Global, Chairman, Mr Sanjiv Krishen said though the tender was a huge one but they were able to secure an order for the execution of tablets to Mauritius worth Rs 18 Crore. This order came through their partner Akshara. He said from the Indian side all arrangements were made by the Noida based Public Sector Undertaking – EdCIL, Educational Consultant India Limited and executed by Akshara, one of Iris Global’s Hyderabad based partner. The Rs 18 Crore portion of the tender was structured by Iris, who not only helped in the procurement but also to reach an agreement for opening up of an Escrow account, thereafter executing the export commitment for the supply of tablets.



“Iris Global, has been our preferred distributor; their patronage in our growth journey has been significant. Their extravagant effort and support during odd times has enabled us to provide timely delivery of material to our end customers”, said Mr Sreedhar Rao of Akshara.