Intel Unveils New Partner Alliance to Unify the Channel

Intel announced the official launch of the new Intel Partner Alliance. The alliance unifies longstanding Intel partner programs, such as Intel Technology Provider, Intel IOT Solutions Alliance and Intel Cloud Insider, into a single, streamlined offering for the full partner ecosystem. The new program is designed to enhance Intel’s relationship with valued partners and together accelerate new market opportunities in an increasingly data-centric world.

“The new Intel Partner Alliance will better reflect the diversity of business models among partners and give them the opportunity to maximize program benefits. We appreciate each of our partners for their continued collaboration to bring new technologies to life for our customers across the world,” said, Eric Thompson, Intel general manager of Global Partner Enablement.

What It Will Look Like: The launch is anchored by a redesigned portal that will incorporate Intel Partner University and Intel Solutions Marketplace into one seamless platform, making it easier for partners to find the content they need, skill up on key technologies and collaborate for new opportunities. The key elements of the new Intel Partner Alliance include:

New partner types: Expansion of the types of partner roles Intel engages with to increase collaboration across the ecosystem. New roles include field programmable gate array design services, cloud service provider, independent software vendor, distributor, manufacturer, solution provider, original equipment manufacturer and service integrator.

Intel Partner University: Deeper training for Intel’s partners to grow their expertise on a variety of topics, solutions and specialities.

Personalized experiences: More personalized content for customers through artificial intelligence, whether it be rewards, trainings or products.

Benefits: Expansion of the rewards system to simplify and maximize program benefits and rewards across all partner levels and roles.

Intel Solutions Marketplace: New opportunities for partner connections and matchmaking, lead generation and management, and storefront monitoring.