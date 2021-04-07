Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform

Intel Showcases New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable – the Only Data Center Processors with Built-In AI; Delivering on Average 46% Increased Performance. New 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors — combined with Intel’s portfolio of Intel® Optane™ persistent memory and storage, Ethernet adapters, FPGAs and optimized software solutions — deliver performance and workload optimizations across hybrid-cloud, high performance computing (HPC), networking, and intelligent edge applications.

3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors – Leveraging Intel 10 nanometer (nm) process technology, the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver up to 40 cores per processor and up to 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a 5-year-old system.

Built-in AI acceleration: The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver the AI performance, productivity and simplicity that enable customers to unlock more valuable insights from their data. As the only data center CPU with built-in AI acceleration, extensive software optimizations and turnkey solutions, the new processors make it possible to infuse AI into every application from edge to network to cloud. The latest hardware and software optimizations deliver 74% faster AI performance compared with the prior generation and provide up to 1.5 times higher performance across a broad mix of 20 popular AI workloads versus AMD EPYC 7763 and up to 1.3 times higher performance on a broad mix of 20 popular AI workloads versus Nvidia A100 GPU. 3

Built-in security: With hundreds of research studies and production deployments, plus the ability to be continuously hardened over time, Intel SGX protects sensitive code and data with the smallest potential attack surface within the system. It is now available on 2-socket Xeon Scalable processors with enclaves that can isolate and process up to 1 terabyte of code and data to support the demands of mainstream workloads. Combined with new features, including Intel® Total Memory Encryption and Intel® Platform Firmware Resilience, the latest Xeon Scalable processors address today’s most pressing data protection concerns.

Built-in crypto acceleration: Intel Crypto Acceleration delivers breakthrough performance across a host of important cryptographic algorithms. Businesses that run encryption-intensive workloads, such as online retailers who process millions of customer transactions per day, can leverage this capability to protect customer data without impacting user response times or overall system performance.

Delivering Flexible Performance Across Cloud, Networking and Intelligent Edge

Our latest 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable platform is optimized for a wide range of market segments — from the cloud to the intelligent edge.