Intel, CBSE Set New Guinness World Record on Virtual Classes

Intel and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) achieved a new Guinness World Records title for the most users to take an online artificial intelligence (AI) lesson in 24 hours. The record was set after delivering a virtual lesson focused on demystifying the impact of AI and key considerations around its use to 13,000 students from class 8 and above between October 13th and 14th. The training was part of the ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium organized by Intel and CBSE.

Shweta Khurana, Director – APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel said, “Intel remains committed to working with the ecosystem to help unlock the profound and pervasive societal benefits of AI. Our collaboration with CBSE has so far led to several milestones in nurturing AI-readiness in the country, including the roll-out of an AI curriculum for students; setting up focused AI Skills Labs in the country; and skilling facilitators across CBSE schools. The ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium is yet another platform for students and teachers to be a part of an exponential wave of innovation and learn from local and global experts. The enthusiastic response to the virtual AI lesson from students across the country that helped set a record with Guinness World Records shows India’s youth is engaged and eager to explore and innovate.”

Why It Matters: While governments worldwide are working on creating comprehensive national AI strategies to create sustainable, inclusive and positive impact on citizens, industries and overall societies; the AI skill crisis is recognized as the biggest barrier for wider adoption and growth. Intel and CBSE under Ministry of Education have been working together to help close this gap by increasing the pace of AI integration in India’s education system.

The AI For Youth Virtual Symposium being held from October 13th to 17th is a part of this continued effort to enable India’s youth to learn AI readiness skills, gain an immersive experience and witness AI social impact projects created by their peers. The inauguration of the symposium saw Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Honorable Minister of Education, launch over 200 multi-disciplinary AI integrated lesson plans in a digital format to enhance teaching and learning across classes 6 to 12.

Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director, Trainings and Skill Education, CBSE, Ministry of Education, Government of India said, “Artificial Intelligence continues to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future, with the potential to leapfrog India’s digitalization journey. It is more important than ever to cultivate AI-readiness in the country by empowering India’s students with the right skillset and mindset as early in their learning journey as possible. I congratulate CBSE and Intel on their commitment to nurturing the right AI-related skillset and mindset among school students under the AI For Youth program, and setting a world record along the way.”