Ingram Micro to offer devices pre-loaded with Windows 11 in India

Microsoft unveiled its latest OS – Windows 11. Ingram Micro, the largest distributor of Microsoft devices and cloud solutions in the country, has announced that it will offer PCs and laptops pre-loaded with Windows 11 in India once Microsoft makes it available for purchase.

Hybrid work and learning have added an additional layer of complexity to IT, as users work and learn from multiple locations and devices. Windows 11 is the first major update to the Windows operating system in six years and is designed to deliver a more streamlined personal computing experience. It is secure, easy to operate and familiar for IT to deploy and manage.

The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for digital transformation across multiple industries. It has transformed the way SMBs and enterprises invest in technology to enhance agility and stay competitive. Windows 11 offers business users a smarter way to collaborate with Microsoft Teams integrated directly into the OS. It also focuses on enhancing employee productivity and offers advanced built-in Zero-Trust security capabilities to protect data and other company assets.

Commenting on the release, Sanjay Achawal, Executive Director, Consumer & Commercial business at Ingram Micro said, “The Windows operating system powers an overwhelming majority of laptops and desktops across multiple form factors and price bands. Windows 11 provides a great platform for distributors, resellers and service providers to grow their businesses. Its powerful features will help accelerate device refresh among customers. For our services partners, who play an integral role in advising customers about the value of upgrading their IT, Windows 11 will open a plethora of additional engagement opportunities around deployment, installation and support. Partners can also leverage Microsoft 365, Azure Active Directory, and a host of other tools to establish higher value subscription revenue streams from device to the cloud.”

Farhana Haque, Country Head – Devices, Microsoft India, said, “While PCs have always been essential in work and home life, this year showed us just how fundamental the PC is to our daily life and how important professional and personal connection really is. Completely reimagined and simplified, Windows 11 is built to instantly connect you to the people you care about, the apps you want, the information you need, and the games you love. The Microsoft partner community has been at the center of how we bring technologies and business transformation to customers around the world for decades. Windows 11 provides a new platform for distributors and resellers to deliver on the promise of digital transformation for customers across organizations, and industries. We are excited to partner with Ingram Micro to present to you Windows 11, the Windows that brings you closer to what you love.”