Ingram Micro signs distribution agreement with V-Key

Ingram Micro today announced the addition of V-Key to its Cloud portfolio in India. V-Key is an internationally acclaimed software-based digital security company headquartered in Singapore. Its innovative technology powers ultra-high security solutions on premise and in the Cloud, for app protection, digital identity authentication, smart token authorization and IoT.

V-Key is the inventor of V-OS, the world’s first virtual secure element. V-OS is internationally patented and uses advanced cryptographic and cybersecurity protection to comply with standards previously reserved only for expensive hardware solutions. Today, V-OS secures more than 100 million users around the world.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jyotil Mankad, Director & Head of Cloud Business at Ingram Micro India said, “At Ingram Micro Cloud we are constantly expanding our portfolio and take pride in providing a one stop, comprehensive catalogue of services to help our channel partners be at the forefront of the evolution and adoption of cloud solutions. Our relationship with V-Key aligns well with this strategy, and we are excited to take their ultra-high grade security offerings to the market.

“Remote working is becoming the new norm with a lot of businesses. The need to secure corporate data from leakage and blocking fraudulent access to the network thus becomes increasing critical,” said Joseph Gan, CEO and Co-Founder at V-Key. “With the V-OS Trusted Identity Services, customers can now be ensured of flexible deployment while optimising cost elements. We want to grow our products beyond Singapore, so a strategic alliance with Ingram Micro Cloud is ideal to help us achieve this important objective.”