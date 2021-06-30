Ingram Micro Signs Distribution Agreement with SonicWall for India & SAARC

Ingram Micro India has announced a strategic partnership with SonicWall to distribute their comprehensive range of cybersecurity solutions, offering organizations seamless protection against evasive cyberattacks. Under the terms of the agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute all SonicWall products, including next-generation firewalls (NGFW) ,email security,

access security, cloud security, and endpoint security through its extensive partner network across India & SAARC.

Remote teams are at increased risk from cyberthreats owing to a greater number of exposure points. Traditional threat detection and response mechanisms are not enough to keep up with new and evolving threat vectors. SonicWall’s award-winning cybersecurity solutions help distributed organizations create a secure and boundless workforce across all environments, eliminate silos through unified point-of-control access across multiple generations of IT and help organizations achieve lower TCO through built-in efficiencies.

Commenting on the partnership Mr Jayant Gundewar, Executive Director and Head of Advanced Solutions business at Ingram Micro said, “Ingram Micro is committed to constantly enhancing the value we deliver to our channel partners. The addition of SonicWall to our cybersecurity portfolio enables us to offer our partners and customers robust solutions that can protect their business from evolving cyber threats. From bundling SonicWall products with adjacent technologies to offering the full stack of cybersecurity services, we are excited to enable channel partners and customers with a comprehensive set of solutions throughout the cybersecurity lifecycle.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales APAC, said “Ingram Micro is our global distributor, and we are happy to extend our strategic partnership in our growing region. We are excited to start this engaging relationship and I personally see a great business synergy with potential.”