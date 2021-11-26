Ingram Micro Signs Distribution Agreement With Group- IB

Ingram Micro is pleased to announce distribution agreement with Group-IB, one of the global cybersecurity leaders. As Group-IB’s official distributor in India, Ingram Micro will grant organizations in the country access to Group-IB’s proprietary technologies dedicated to deterring and probing into cyberattacks, and safeguarding against online fraud and intellectual property misuse.

India’s rapid economic growth and high digitalization rate have made it a lucrative target for cybercriminals. Over the past couple of years, Group-IB analysts recorded various types of threats targeting organizations and individuals in India, ranging from the compromise of bank card data of the Indian bank customers to the hacks of critical infrastructure facilities. Cyber risks targeting the country do not seem to diminish, with the number of cybercrimes having been reported to skyrocket by 500% during the pandemic.

In these circumstances, future enterprises are initiating to perceive the advantages of cybersecurity. Top-notch cybersecurity services, including cyber investigations and incident response engagements, have always been the key drivers of Group-IB’s technological leadership enriching the company’s global threat intelligence for nearly two decades. Group-IB’s ecosystem of proprietary products provides comprehensive protection for the customers’ IT infrastructure against different types of threats, while the company’s service portfolio can be used to enhance organizations’ cybersecurity posture before, during, and after a cyber incident. Group-IB’s products have been recognized by the world’s leading consulting agencies. Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence & Attribution system has been named one of the best in a class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.

Group-IB’s Threat Hunting Framework intended for the protection against targeted and previously unknown cyber threats has been recognized as one of the leaders by European analyst agency KuppingerCole Analysts AG. In addition, Gartner identified Group-IB as a Representative Vendor in Online Fraud Detection for its Fraud Hunting Platform, while the company’s Digital Risk Protection, an Al-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks and counteracting brand impersonation attack, was granted Frost & Sullivan’s Innovation Excellence award. Group-IB’s Intel-driven cloud malware detonation platform Atmosphere has been recognized by the 2021 Cyber Security Excellence Awards.

Commenting on the partnership Jayant Gundewar, Executive Director and Head of Advanced Solutions business at Ingram Micro said, “In the crowded space of cybersecurity providers, Group-IB stands out because of their phenomenal expertise in Threat Intelligence. We are eager to take their offerings to customers across India and look forward to building a strong footprint for Group-IB’s class-leading products”

“We are excited to work together with Ingram Micro to boost our presence on the competitive Indian market,” comments Nishant Ranjan, Group-IB Regional Sales Director ASEAN & India. “Ingram Micro’s strong position on the market will help Group-IB scale up its presence in India and further grow its business. Group-IB has been actively branching out into new countries in the Asia-Pacific, and it’s been part of our growth strategy to engage reliable partners who share our philosophy and Threat actor-centric approach to cybersecurity.”

