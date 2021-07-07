Ingram Micro has announced its distribution agreement with NVIDIA for India and The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region.

With this agreement, Ingram Micro India will be one of the key distributors in the region providing its channel partners access to the complete portfolio of NVIDIA high-performance cloud, & data center GPUs and embedded system solutions targeting the telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and other major enterprise markets.

Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility & Compute at Ingram Micro India, said, “Digital transformation is driving unprecedented demand for data-driven applications, AI and ML within the enterprise ecosystem in India. The NVIDIA portfolio of accelerated computing solutions enables organizations to more quickly harness capabilities like data analytics, AI, and HPC, allowing them to gain deeper insights, accelerate enterprise workloads and stay ahead of the competition. We are excited about our collaboration with NVIDIA and the immense opportunities, it will open up for our partners.”