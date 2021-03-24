Ingram Micro Partners with Scale Computing–an edge computing and hyperconverged solutions provider

Ingram Micro India has announced a distribution agreement with Scale Computing for its range of edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions. Ingram Micro is now offering Scale Computing’s award-winning HC3 IT infrastructure platform to customers in India and the SAARC region.

Scale Computing solutions are ideal for industries requiring IT infrastructure with high performance and minimal management. With all components built in, including the hypervisor, Scale Computing’s HC3 customers have no need for third-party components or licensing. This all-in-one configuration simplifies deployment, management, and maintenance, helping streamline IT department overhead and tasks while saving time and money.

The partnership between Scale Computing and Ingram Micro will enable organizations in the region to deploy high-performance HCI and edge computing solutions where existing legacy technologies are frequently too complex and expensive to meet their needs.

Mr Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility & Compute at Ingram Micro India, said, “Channel partners need to differentiate themselves in the highly competitive HCI market and Scale Computing will help them do just that with its industry-leading hyperconverged solutions that deliver enhanced performance, low cost-of-ownership and reliability. We are confident of a successful partnership with Scale Computing as we bring their innovative solutions to the Indian IT channel.”

“Scale Computing is excited to collaborate with Ingram Micro India” commented Mr Dan Pierce, VP Business Development at Scale Computing. “India is a key growth market for Scale Computing and Ingram Micro is the ideal distribution partner to deliver Scale Computing’s data center and edge computing solutions through Ingram Micro’s strong reseller channel.”