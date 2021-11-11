Ingram Micro India signs distribution agreement with Veeam

Ingram Micro India announced their distribution agreement with Veeam – an industry leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver comprehensive data protection for data deployed on-premises, in the cloud or through Backup as a Service (BaaS) or Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

The Veeam® Platform is designed to accelerate business agility by offering advanced data protection solutions for cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes and physical workloads that extend beyond core backup and recovery. Veeam provides comprehensive data protection, simplifies cloud backup and protects data from accidental deletion and other cybersecurity threats. Organizations that run on Veeam Platform are more efficient and much quicker to respond to business needs and deliver new digital services.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jayant Gundewar, Executive Director and Head of Advanced Solutions business at Ingram Micro India said, “As organizations adopt modern IT solutions at a rapid pace, data protection challenges are undermining their abilities to execute Digital Transformation initiatives. The addition of Veeam to our portfolio will enable our partners and customers to ensure that their apps and data are always protected with enterprise-grade data protection capabilities.”

“We are delighted to expand our business partnership with the leading distributor Ingram Mirco,” said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, India & SAARC. “Veeam enables businesses to eliminate risks and ensure their data is always protected and accessible. This collaboration will allow us to strengthen our support to our customers and partner as they accelerate their modern data protection strategies.”

He further added, “We are certain that Ingram Micro’s wide distribution network will tap into a large customer base and allow them to easily access all our products and solutions. This partnership will also enable Veeam to provide new and advanced cloud data management solutions to an extensive reseller partner ecosystem – further strengthening our commitment to the partner community as we continue to innovate and establish long lasting partnerships and deliver reliable, revenue-generating, data protection services to our customers.”