Ingram Micro India signs a distribution agreement with Syenergy Environics Ltd.

Ingram Micro India is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Synergy Environics Ltd. – a leading provider of Radiation Protection solutions and products. Under the terms of the agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute Environics solutions to help in enhancing both well-being as well as productivity while protecting against any ill effects caused by e-pollution.

In the modern world, a rapidly evolving work culture is being revolutionized by wireless communication technology provides us with a myriad number of tech-enabled ways to make our life comfortable. However, on the other side, the adverse impact of the same technology such as exposure to radiation that causes serious health issues is a major concern.

Syenergy Environics is in a business committed to protecting mankind from the ill effects of both natural radiations emanated from the earth’s core as well as the radiation emitted by man-made wireless communication devices. At Environics, it strives hard to provide customers exactly what they need to protect themselves through neutralizing any ill effects.

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Sanjay Achawal, Executive Director Product and Sales at Ingram Micro said, “Ingram Micro India together with Syenergy Environics Ltd. is committed to facilitating protection, while enhancing utility and effectiveness of products and services enabling healthier homes & productive workspaces.”

Mr. Pranav Poddar, Director at Synergy Environics Ltd. said, “Environics is scaling up its retail and digital footprint across India and is extremely proud to join hands with Ingram Micro to leverage their robust network across Mobility & IT Retail, as well as E-tail to distribute its products. Environics has a mission to touch the lives of 100 million people through its products and solutions by 2023 and the partnership with Ingram Micro will contribute immensely towards achieving this mission.”