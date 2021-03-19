Ingram Micro and RESONATE Partner to Distribute Latter’s ICT Product Line

Ingram Micro announced a strategic partnership with Indian technology firm RESONATE which created a brand-new category within the UPS Market. RouterUPS is a flagship product of RESONATE and is an award winning product range that ensures uninterrupted internet for WiFi Routers and can also be used with Set Top Boxes, CCTV Cameras etc.,

With over 15 SKUs and 40+ applications, RESONATE’s product lines are purpose-built for solutions that run on low-power such as WiFi Routers, CCTV, Set Top Boxes, Intercoms, IP phones, Biometric, IoT-enabled devices and medical devices among others. The use of Intelligent algorithms and lithium-ion chemistry offer a unique advantage and ensure higher power efficiency. The product weighs between 250 grams to 900 grams and can provide power backup up to 4 hours.

Commenting on the distribution agreement, Mr Sanjay Achawal, Executive Director, Consumer & Commercial, Ingram Micro India, said, “The partnership with RESONATE aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding into product adjacencies. Their cost-effective product range is ideal for consumers that have adopted technology as a lifestyle enabler. Unique solutions like uninterrupted power back up for Wi-Fi routers are especially useful for remote working and learning. We look forward to offering channel partners and customers a comprehensive portfolio of consumer technology solutions that work together seamlessly.”

Welcoming Ingram Micro as a National Distributor, Mr Sudhir Sathiyamoorthy CEO, RESONATE, said “An innovation like RouterUPS ensures being ‘always connected’ and is fundamental for the digital economy where even a quick power failure results in enormous economic, emotional loss. In our endeavour to reach out system integrators, retailers, internet service providers across the breadth and width of India, it was important to partner with a national leader and together we will ensure to keep India un-interrupted in the digital age”