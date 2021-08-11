Infortrend Launches U.2 SSD EonStor DS to Boost Performance of SAN Applications

Infortrend Technology, Inc. has launched U.2 NVMe SSD EonStor DS all-flash SAN storage solution to boost IOPS and throughput in such applications as virtualization, database, video editing, and HPC.

EonStor DS (DS) is a high availability storage specially designed for enterprises utilizing block-level storage services. Due to increasing market trends, DS now features support of the newest U.2 NVMe technology to provide better performance and cost-effectiveness. Each storage host can be installed with 24 U.2 SSDs through the high-speed and low-latency PCIe interface, providing 1000K IOPS and 11GB/s performance which allows DS to quickly respond to multiple I/O requests of virtual machines, HPC servers, database data queries, etc. Moreover, users can scale up capacity to more than 7PB with up to 448 SSD+HDD drives. In hybrid configuration, the auto-tiering function automatically allocates data to tiers to provide fast access to hot data.

With a built-in intelligent algorithm, DS effectively reduces the data written to certain SSD and extends their service life, which helps to avoid simultaneous failure of multiple SSD and enhance data protection. For minimizing IT management burden, it also predicts the remaining life (days) of the SSD based on the workload, and actively sends out notifications to remind users when SSD replacement is needed. All storage-related settings can be configured in an easy-to-use SANWatch management interface. DS is equipped with a complete data protection mechanism: while multiple RAID levels prevent data loss due to hard disk damage, snapshots and remote replication functions realize local and remote data backup, and the supercapacitor ensures that data is not lost when the system is powered off. The complete product line of DS satisfies performance and budget requirements of small and medium businesses to large enterprises.

“EonStor DS now supports the newest generation of NVMe U.2 SSD to offer high IOPS and low latency for all kinds of enterprise SAN environments along with great CP value,” said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.