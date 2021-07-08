Infortrend Technology, the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, recently launched all-flash models in its EonStor CS scale-out NAS family. With the all-flash platform, CS significantly increases processing speed for massive unstructured data, aiming to enable performance-demanding applications, such as 4K broadcasting or real-time streaming in the M&E industry and HPC (high-performance computing).

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS that can support up to 144 nodes in a cluster with a total of over 100 Gbps Read/Write speed and 100PB capacity. With the launch of CS 4025B, an all-flash model, CS is now able to support 3.4/2 GB/s read/write speed per single node. In addition, the CS supports a 40GB/s RDMA node-to-node connection, satisfying customer requirements for ultra-high-speed data processing.

Moreover, CS now allows a more flexible architecture with a hybrid configuration of all-flash and all-HDD pools. Users can allocate performance-demanding workloads in the all-flash pool while keeping cold data or capacity-hungry applications in the all-HDD pool. A flexible deployment ensures maximum system efficiency and smarter data management.

HPC and M&E industries benefit the most from this hybrid configuration since these two industries usually involve massive data volume and high-speed data processing. For example, in HPC applications, users can allocate parallel computing and analysis to the all-flash pool, and then back up or archive massive data in the all-HDD pool. In the M&E industry, 4K video broadcasting, post-production, and live streaming normally require very high performance and, thus, suitable for the use of an all-flash pool. Apart from this, users can store huge volumes of video files in the all-HDD pool.

“Pursuing higher performance and flexibility is our unchanged goal. We’ve received many positive market feedbacks for our EonStor CS scale-out NAS. With the release of the all-flash model, we believe we can even better satisfy our customers in the booming industries like HPC and M&E,” said Mr. Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.