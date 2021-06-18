Infortrend EonStor CS Supports Exclusive Distributed Mode for Data Protection

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS system that can be scaled horizontally by adding more nodes so that capacity and performance linearly expands with the increase of system nodes number. On top of traditional Erasure Code and Replica policies, EonStor CS supports exclusively distributed mode for data protection which gives enterprises such benefits as increased performance, capacity optimization, and lowered TCO.

Three Competitive Advantages of Distributed Mode: 90% capacity utilization, up to 50% performance and 60% total cost saving.

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS storage that allows enterprises to address the significantly rising amount of unstructured data. It provides high performance and capacity while ensuring well data protection. Initial deployment can start with only one CS storage, further you can add more CS to linearly increase the system performance and capacity, and all the CS systems form a cluster under a single namespace to eliminate data silos.

The superior performance and scalability make CS suitable for a wide range of data-intensive industries and applications, such as media and entertainment (M&E), high-performance computing (HPC), video surveillance archiving, file sharing, and backup.

Distributed Mode: Infortrend’s distributed mode enables data to be randomly distributed between each node in the CS cluster by using the proprietary hash algorithm, eliminating I/O latency for data synchronization between nodes. Files are evenly distributed among the nodes without data replication between nodes.

EonStor CS Unique System Architecture: EonStor CS has a unique system architecture with embedded layer of Infortrend RAID protection. Opposed to traditional scale-out NAS, where the damaged data must be reconstructed from other nodes through the network, recovery of corrupted data in EonStor CS architecture does not occupy the network bandwidth as it occurs inside the node via RAID mechanism, so it is faster and system performance is not affected.

