Infogain Acquires AI & Analytics Pioneer Absolutdata

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based digital platform and software engineering services, announced its acquisition of Absolutdata, a San Francisco Bay Area based AI and Advanced Analytics company serving Global 500 clients. Absolutdata’s award-winning NAVIK AI platform and 300 world-class data scientists will significantly enhance Infogain’s ability to engineer superior business outcomes for its clients through the use of cutting-edge AI and Analytics.

Absolutdata has been a leader in utilizing AI and Advanced Analytics to create scalable business impact for enterprise clients across the globe. Using a combination of its proprietary NAVIK AI platform and AI & Advanced Analytics services, Absolutdata enables its clients to grow faster, increase profitable revenue and develop deeper relationships with their customers. Absolutdata has been widely recognized for its innovation and cutting-edge AI solutions.

Infogain’s CEO Sunil Bhatia said “Absolutdata’s AI & advanced analytics solutions will transform how companies gain insights, make decisions, and drive business growth. We welcome Absolutdata’s clients and employees to our growing Infogain family. The acquisition will increase Infogain’s presence in additional market segments such as CPG, telecom, and pharma.”

Absolutdata’s CEO Anil Kaul, Ph.D, said, “We are thrilled to be joining the Infogain team as we share a like-minded commitment to driving business success through disruptive technologies. As a unified team and company, we are very well positioned to service our clients’ requirements comprehensively and innovatively, as well as providing tremendous growth opportunities for Absolutdata employees.”

Infogain’s COO Ayan Mukerji, said, “We aim to double our analytics customer base over the next two years and are confident that this acquisition will help us significantly toward achieving that goal. Infogain in turn will leverage its strategy & experience, data estate and cloud transformation services to expand our footprint across Absolutdata’s customers to help accelerate digital adoption.”