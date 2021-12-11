India’s Refurbished Brand hyperXchange Partners with Ingram Micro in Technology and Supply Chain Services

hyperXchange, a renowned market leader in refurbished electronic goods, announced today that they are teaming with Ingram Micro.

“hyperXchange has always loved to stay lean and agile to focus on the core competencies and succeed fast. And the quick implementation of this business rationale is clearly helping hyperXchange, a tech-first D2C brand to rise and shine,” said Satanik Roy, Co-Founder hyperXchange.

Ingram Micro is a world leader in technology and supply chain services. With 170,000+ customers in 160 countries, it is a leading provider of cloud, mobility, technology lifecycle, supply chain, and technology solutions. Furthermore, Ingram is a leading provider of access forward logistics, returns management, remarketing, IT asset disposition among other services.

“We believe that a tech-driven supply chain and logistics company such as Ingram Micro will provide scalability to our end-to-end management of distribution, storage transport, and fulfillment services. We look forward to innovating our entire supply chain, right from procurement to last-mile delivery and a Fortune 500 company like Ingram Micro with its successful track record will further support our growth trajectory,” said Dipanjan Purkayastha, Co-Founder & CEO, hyperXchange.

hyperXchange – Ingram Micro alliance will streamline what the former has to offer as it moves to Tier-2 and 3 cities of the nation as part of its existing expansion plan.

“A modern-day business has its magic mirror too, in the form of analytics, metrics and playbooks, and knows a harsh reality or two that can easily topple a fast scaling brand like hyperXchange. Of all business operations, the one that literally eludes the control of the D2C ecosystem is logistics management. Be it warehousing or inventory management, last-mile delivery or reverse logistics, operational complexities, price opaqueness and legacy issues such as fleet under-utilisation have driven the partnership of hyperXchange and Ingram Micro,” said Mr. Asish Chakraborty, Co-Founder & COO, hyperXchange.

Commenting on the relationship, Mr. Ravindran Srinivasan, Director of Operations at Ingram Micro said – “The influx of technology and IT is rapidly increasing, and Ingram Micro is proud to benefit hyperXchange with our leading technologies and cloud support. We are excited to work with a brand like hyperXchange and help them define, establish and expand their offline distribution and franchises nationwide as we take care of their distribution network.”