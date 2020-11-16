India’s first Hindi speaking child companion robot: Miko 2

Miko, the India born global robotics leader, in its attempt to bring about a paradigm shift in parenting, has now introduced India’s first Hindi speaking child companion robot. Being the only consumer robotics brand for children, this Hindi version of the AI robot aims to offer an unmatched experience to a whole new set of users which helps children and parents with effective learning and development on Miko 2. ‘Ab Hindi Ho Jaye’ is the access to Hindi mode on Miko 2.

India has over 40% of its population which can communicate in Hindi while a majority of people consider Hindi as a second language. To make the child companion more relevant for Indians, especially those who can only speak and comprehend Hindi, Miko 2’s new update has been specially created to address this necessity. At the apex of technology, companion robots rely on conversations and need to be able to connect with children through their preferred language in order to offer a more comprehensive learning experience. In addition to Hindi and English, Miko 2 will also speak in Spanish and Arabic.

“Our country is blessed with an unmatched level of diversity, taste, and preference for their content consumption. To stay relevant for people across the country, it is of paramount importance to ensure that we make products which are versatile and world-class. With the growing awareness on the importance of wholistic parenting, people are now more conscious and recognize the gravity of this topic. Our aim is to address this need and become the most trusted brand when it comes to technology for a child’s learning & development. Miko 2 comes with features that take child-and-robot companionship to a whole new level.” Said Sneh R Vaswani, Co-Founder, and CEO, Miko.

Miko 2, is the latest version of the earlier introduced version of Miko which is a robot that can see, hear, sense, express, talk, recognize faces, remember names, identify moods, initiate a conversation, and learn from its own environment to intuitively develop a bond with a child. Miko 2 addresses a complex need-gap of education, technology, entertainment and is arguably one of the most effective enablers in effective parenting.

After the US expansion of Miko, it has now scaled its user base in more than 90 countries. The company saw over 20% month-on-month growth in engagement during the pandemic surpassing 70 million interactions on its platform. The company also witnessed an immediate increase in demand as parents are hunting for an alternative to screens for their kids.