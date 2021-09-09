Indian Gamers Ready for TEGC’s Fierce Elimination Rounds

Apropos to the current pandemic, this year the qualifier rounds will be convened virtually while keeping the exhilaration intact. The qualifier rounds, each of four days, will be organized on September 16, October 7, October 28 and November 18, 2021. The qualifier rounds will be followed by the grand finale on December 4 and 5.

E-sports enthusiasts are most riveted about the qualifiers and consider it most important because it is through these rounds, that the finalists are decided. The qualifier rounds, also touted as elimination rounds, ascertain who would enter the finale and get a chance to fight for the trophy and the prize pool of INR 10, 00, 000.

This year, the teams will compete in popular E-sports games — Valorant, Rainbow 6 Siege and Call of Duty Mobile. To enhance the excitement around it, the finale of Valorant and CODM will also be broadcasted online on the official Taiwan Excellence India channels in December.

Talking about TEGC, Mark Wu, Executive Director of Taiwan Excellence said, “TEGC certainly has become one of the most popular e-sports championship in India. We witnessed overwhelming response with over 8,000 registrations last year in India. TEGC has provided a great platform to the aspiring gamers to showcase their skills. Every year we try to add some new elements to the tournament. This year we have added new popular games and welcome more online participants to join. Our objective is to offer gaming enthusiasts from across India an opportunity to witness trending Esports games and up-to-date gaming technology and TEGC is a place where they can learn and experience international-level gaming like nowhere else.”

The eighth edition of TEGC will be power-driven by some of the most acclaimed Taiwanese brands like Acer, ADATA, ASUS, BenQ, D-Link, Gigabyte, InWin, MSI, Thermaltake, and Zyxel.

Taiwan Excellence has been organizing the TEGC tournament from past seven years to give world-class championship experience to E-sports enthusiasts from across India. Over the years, it has carved a niche for itself in the gaming arena.

Several former participants and winners of this gaming championship have been able to make a name for themselves in the gaming world, and garner a huge fan-base.

So, if you have an awesome team of gamers and want to indulge in world-class E-sports adventure, prep up for TEGC’s elimination rounds.