Indian Cloud Storage to reimagine & refashion their applications and workloads by AI & ML

End-User Spending on Public Cloud Services in India to Total $7.3 Billion in 2022 and double-Digit growth in Public Cloud Expected to Continue for Fourth Consecutive Year in India. The end-user spending on public cloud services in India is forecast to total $7.3 billion in 2022, an increase of 29.6% from 2021.

Cloud storage works by storing data on remote servers, where it can be maintained, managed, backed up and accessed remotely. Data stored in the cloud is accessible by any device at any time, as long as permissions are in place. Despite its accessibility, data stored via the cloud is extremely safe and secure.

Additionally, initiatives targeted towards building a skilled cloud workforce in partnership with private IT service providers will contribute to the government’s effort of strengthening the public cloud ecosystem in the country.

While still on the rise, Indian end-user spending on public cloud next year will be slower than the 34.6% growth forecast in 2021. Indian CIOs are expected to focus their cloud investment on cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS).

Importance

The first benefit, and perhaps most important in the minds of many business owners, is the cost advantage. Cloud storage is generally more affordable because providers distribute the costs of their infrastructure and services across many businesses

The cloud storage provider will maintain, manage, and support your solution. This frees up employees who would otherwise cover the tasks necessary for keeping your data safe and your server(s) up and running.

The mobility benefits provided by the cloud are rapidly increasing for businesses of all sizes. In today’s world of connectivity, we are able to work (and play) whenever and wherever. Before cloud storage, working outside the office was problematic and more time consuming than it needed to be.

Cloud storage allows you to save data and files in an off-site location that you access either through the public internet or a dedicated private network connection. Data that one transfers off-site for storage becomes the responsibility of a third-party cloud provider.

This segment is forecast to total $2.4 billion in 2022, up 40% from 2021 (see Table 1).

IaaS will make up 32.3% of the total investments in public cloud services in 2022.

Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner

Public cloud services adoption has accelerated since the onset of the global pandemic. The pandemic was a tipping point for Indian businesses to realize the true value of public cloud. In India, the policy infrastructure is emerging as an important contributor to public cloud growth.

Public cloud growth continues to be driven by organizations that want to modernize their IT and reduce their capital expenditure spend. The desire for agility and innovation in both business transformation and IT operations is also fuelling the growth of public cloud

As per an industry veteran, the next step in the growth of cloud in India will be the adoption of cloud native technologies. Indian CIOs will look to reimagine and refashion their applications and workloads using containers and microservices as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).